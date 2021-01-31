While taking the Saudi Driving License, you might have noticed a restriction code written on it. Ever wondered what is the meaning of these codes? We have explained it here.

There are 8 restriction codes that denote some limitations which are printed on the 9th line of a Saudi driving license.

Saudi driving license restriction codes

بدون قيود: A driving license with the code “0” or بدون قيود means that there is no restriction on the driving license. The driver with this code on the driving license can drive any type of vehicle, anywhere in any condition.

1 – Automatic Car: A driving license with code 1 means that the driver cannot operate a vehicle with a manual transmission.

2 – Prosthesis: The driver is required to use an external or implanted device that replaces or supplements a missing or damaged body part.

3 – Corrective Lenses: A driver with the code 3 restriction on his Saudi driving license must wear corrective eyeglasses or lenses while driving.

4 – Daylight driving only: The driver can only drive in daylight hours (between one-half hour after sunrise until one-half hour before sunset).

5 – Hearing Aid: The driver must use a hearing aid while driving the vehicle.

6 – Driving within Saudi Arabia: The driving license with the limitation code 6 means that the driver is allowed to drive only within Saudi Arabia. The driver with this code cannot obtain an international driving license on the basis of a Saudi license.

7 – A special car for the disabled: The driver can only operate a vehicle that has hand controls for the accelerator and the brake.

8 – Private and Unpaid use: A driving license with code 8 means that the driver is not allowed to drive a vehicle for commercial purposes.

If the traffic police catch you violating those restrictions, you could be fined.