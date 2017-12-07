Latest News
7 people arrested for stealing 2,000 fingerprints in KSA
7 people including one Saudi and 6 expats have been arrested for stealing 2000 fingerprints and using them for financial fraud. How did they steal...
Saudi Jailed for seducing a married woman for sex
Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province has sentenced a Saudi to 5 years in Jail for seducing a married woman for sex over WhatsApp. The husband...
- Advertisement -
Visa Procedures
How to check and pay Maktab Amal Fee?
In order to renew Iqama, the employer needs to pay the work permit levy. In this article, we have given a Maktab Amal Fee...
How to stamp visa protector in Pakistan?
In order to get a work visa for another country, you need to stamp visa protector in Pakistan by paying a certain fee and...
General Information
8 Health benefits of eating dates during pregnancy
While we have already discussed the health benefits of dates at Life at Saudi Arabia Blog, pregnant ladies have a query that is it...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Driving in Saudi Arabia
Career Opportunities
- Advertisement -
What's Happening?
Masturbating men will find their hands pregnant in afterlife
An Islamic preacher from Turkey surprised viewers on a live television show by stating that all those men who have a habit of masturbating...