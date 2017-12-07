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Home
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Jawazat and MOI
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Life in Saudi Arabia
Latest News
Latest News
Amid Federal Reserve rate hikes and crypto market volatility, holders of...
One of the most intriguing aspects of financial markets is how a seemingly distant policy shift can ultimately alter the asset allocation decisions of...
Latest News - Economy
Why J.P. Morgan is Betting on a $6,300 Gold Peak?
Ten years from now, February 2026 will likely be recorded as the month when the yellow metal suffered from a severe case of altitude...
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Visa Procedures
Iqama Profession
List of Iqama Professions related to Information Technology
Mr. Zuhaib Ali who works in HR department of a reputed company in Saudi Arabia has shared with us the following list of professions...
Iqama
What to do if Saudi Iqama is Lost? 2024
If your Iqama is lost in Saudi Arabia, you need to report it to the police, pay the fee or penalty applicable in 2024...
General Information
Health Issues
What happens if diagnosed with AIDS in Saudi Arabia?
I had this curiosity in my mind that God forbids if someone is detected with HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis, or any other sexually transmitted disease...
8 landmark mountains in Madina
List of countries which do not need visa for Saudi Arabia
11 best Ice Creams to taste in Riyadh | 2024
Welcome Saudi – Leading Travel Search and Review Website in Saudi...
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Jawazat - News
Jawazat Related News
Saudi Arabia imposes strict Umrah regulations
Jawazat Related News
Saudi Arabia suspends visas for 14 countries
Jawazat Related News
Saudi Arabia restricts 14 countries’ multiple entry visa
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Driving in Saudi Arabia
License, Istamara and Fahas
How to scrap a car in Saudi Arabia?
Other Driving Issues
Cruise control failed at 220 km/hr – Saudi tells the story
Career Opportunities
Job Hunting
List of Recruitment Agencies in Saudi Arabia
Business Index
List of Shipping Companies in Riyadh
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What's Happening?
Latest News - $ex
Saudi hospital circumcised the patient twice
A one-year-old baby boy was brought to a government hospital in Tabuk. He had speaking difficulty and was bought for the purpose of operation...
A man executed for kidnapping and raping minor girls
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EDITOR PICKS
Term insurance in India: definition, working mechanism, types and policy considerations
Dubai to Host Second Middle East Edition of Doers Summit Dubai...
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