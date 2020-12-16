Saudi Arabia declares victory against coronavirus

Saudi Health officials have declared victory against coronavirus on Sunday and said that the COVID-19 is under control.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia has reported less than 150 cases which is the lowest since March 2020.

The below table shows that all the cities of Saudi Arabia are in the safe zone with the number of cases below 50.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (142) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (10) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (201) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (350,993) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/2qSrE4xkFs — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 15, 2020

COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi Arabia

The COVID-19 vaccine is about to arrive in Saudi Arabia within the month of December 2020 which would further improve the situation.

Taking this into consideration, Saudi Arabia has started the registration for the COVID-19 vaccination.

It has also been announced by the Ministry of Health that the Coronavirus vaccine will be free for both expats and Saudis.

Source: Arab News