How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia has started registration for COVID-19 vaccination through the Sehaty application. In this article, we have explained the procedure to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.

The first step is to download the Sehaty Application from either PlayStore or iTunes

Register your account with the Sehaty App.

Login to your account.

Once you have successfully logged in;

Click on the yellow color to register for COVID-19 Vaccine in KSA.

Answer “Who is the beneficiary of this vaccine?”

Read the safety guidelines and click on the “Next” button.

On the next page, the system will ask for some basic information to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia such as;

Mobile Number.

Region.

City.

Occupation.

The Sehaty app will ask you some general questions related to your health which would help them prioritize your appointment. Aged people with chronic diseases would get the vaccine appointment in priority to others;

Do you suffer from obesity?

Do you have causes of immunodeficiency?

Do you have a chronic disease?

Is there any kind of allergy?

Although a message appeared that “an error occurred, please try again later” but when I tried to register for the COVID-19 vaccine again in Saudi Arabia, the Sehaty app showed another message that you have already submitted your registration application.