SR 5,000 fine for wearing indecent shorts in Saudi Arabia

An activist in Saudi Arabia has stated that wearing indecent shorts in Saudi Arabia is a violation of public decorum and punishable with a fine of SR 5,000.

Public Decorum Code 2019

The Public Decorum code 2019 imposes fines and imprisonment on misconduct in public places. The law punishes those who pose danger to people or are offensive in nature.

The law states that wearing “indecent” outfits, display or offensive images, symbols or phrases is an act punishable by the State of Saudi Arabia with a fine of SR 5,000.

What is indecent shorts?

Clarifying the statement, Badr Al Zayani, who was the former head of the Saudi Public Decorum Society, shorts that are above the knee is considered to be indecent to be worn in the public.

In an interview, he told that there are different types of shorts such as shorts for playing football, for basketball, for walking, for swimming, etc. People need to understand that it is fine to wear them while playing that particular game but not in a shopping mall or a public park.

He also exclaimed that public places are different from beaches and that public places do have a dressing code.

Source: Gulf News