Pakistani Taxi driver arrested for filming female passengers

A taxi driver was arrested for allegedly taking pictures of a female passenger secretly. The woman was unaware of the man’s action. However, the case was highlighted when the taxi driver posted the images on the social networking app.

According to Major Khalid Al Kridis assistant spokesperson for the Riyadh police, the man is a Pakistani national. He is in his 60. The man was arrested in line with the anti-cybercrime law.

After arrest, the man was referred to the public prosecution for further investigation. The officials also added that legal procedures will be taken against him for filming his passenger secretly.

Filming anyone without their consent is a crime in Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi law taking photos or filming others without their knowledge is a punishable act and the offender is punishable by a fine up to SR 500,000 and one-year imprisonment.

Source: Saudi Gazette