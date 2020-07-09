Traffic police to fine drivers without car insurance

Saudi Traffic police have issued a statement that all vehicle owners who do not have valid car insurance in Saudi Arabia, will be automatically fined starting from July 22.

When any traffic violation is registered on the vehicle, the vehicle record is automatically checked, and when it becomes clear that there is no insurance on the vehicle, the violation of the absence of insurance is recorded.

تدعو الإدارة العامة للمرور ملّاك المركبات للتحقق من التزامهم بأحكام نظام المرور ولائحته التنفيذية التي تنص على وجود تأمين سارٍ للمركبة، وذلك قبل موعد استئناف ضبط المخالفات آلياً، بدءاً من 1 ذو الحجة 1441هـ#المرور_السعودي#أمن_تسلم pic.twitter.com/ubs4TceVTk — المرور السعودي (@eMoroor) July 7, 2020

The traffic police stated that after the coronavirus suspension and curfew period, many services have resumed including vehicle registration. Vehicle insurance guarantees the rights of affectees in a traffic accident.

You might have noticed that hit and run cases have been increasing in Saudi Arabia. The major reason for the increase in the hit and run cases is that the vehicle owner does not have insurance to cover the damage caused to the other party.