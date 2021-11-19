What does it mean to see Insects in a dream?

Seeing insects in a dream could be a haunting experience and have different meanings as per Islam depending upon the context.
1- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, seeing that there are many insects in his stomach that are eating his food, it has a meaning that he wishes to attain other’s family and wealth.
2- Seeing a lot of long insects on the body and clothes in a dream means that the dreamer will get a lot of wealth and children.
3- Seeing that insects are falling from the clothes in a dream means that the dreamer shall neglect his family, get away from them and even not facilitate their medical treatments.
4- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه, seeing a dream where most of his body has been eaten by insects means that his family would spend a lot of his wealth.
5- If the inspects prove to be harmful in the dream, it means that the dreamer shall face harm and loss from his family.
6- Seeing insects coming out of the nose, ears, or anus in a dream means that the dreamer would witness an increase in wealth and children.
7- Seeing a dream where insects are coming out of his body and dying means that some of his family members would die or get away from him.
8- A dream where insects are falling from the roof means the proportional increase in wealth and servants.
9- According to Jafar Sadiq رحمة الله عليه, seeing insects in a dream is because of the following reasons: family, servants and desired wealth.
Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.
