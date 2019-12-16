What is the dream interpretation to see snakes?

People often see snakes in their dreams and get worried that what does it really mean. Basically, we all know that seeing snakes in dreams means having an enemy according to authentic interpretations.

This is a short interpretation and dreaming about snakes is further classified by a renowned Islamic scholar Ibn Sirin. Here are some of the dream’s interpretations involving snakes:

Snakes in a dream

Generally, a snake symbolizes a pre-bond enemy. The larger the snake is in your dream, the superior your enemy is. It also represents jealousy, envy, deceit, swindling people’s properties and declared aggression. Black snakes and pythons represent army general. Water snakes represent money. Desert snakes mean highway robbers.

Walking over the snakes in a dream

If a person dream of any of his family member or himself walking on the snakes on his farmland, it will be interpreted as the land which will bear fruits and whatever planted there will come to life.

Seeing Snakes in the garden in a dream

If anyone dreams that his garden is covered with snakes it means that its tree will bear enormous fruit and crops more than that he expected.

Seeing a Snake in its hole in a dream

If a person dream of a snake in its hole it means he will have a son.

A bag filled with snakes

There is an incident related to this dream. Once a man dreamed he was carrying a bag filled with snakes and scorpions and on asking its interpretation, Imam Ibn Sirin RA asked him that he had that something that caused the wicked people to hate him. He said yes, I have been appointed by the Sultan to collect taxes from the Arabs and this caused people to hate me.

A snake leaving the house

If a person dream of a snake leaving his house, it is interpreted as to its destruction or demolition.

Killing a snake in a dream

Killing a snake in a dream symbolizes marriage. Killing a snake and staining hands with its blood means destroying the enemy. Seeing a snake killed in the streets means war.

Snakes eating in a dream

If a person sees snakes eating on one’s table in his dream, it means that he and his friend will be separated.

Becoming a snake in a dream

If any person dreams of himself becoming a snake in dreams it means being contemptible against his own religion.

Half snake and half-human in a dream

Seeing yourself half snake and half-human in your dream means you will be able to neutralize half of your enemy’s power.

The snake swallowing someone in a dream

If in a dream a snake gulps any person, it means that a person will reach a powerful position.

Snake sitting over the head in a dream

Snake sitting over the head in a dream means the person will win the respect of people in authority.

Sleeping snake in a dream

A sleeping snake in a dream is symbolized as a sleeping enemy.

Owning a snake in a dream

A person who dreams of owning a snake in his dream it is interpreted as his gaining power and authority. If he dreams of snake flesh it means his enemy money.

A sick person sees snakes in a dream

If a sick person dreams of himself sitting with snakes, it means that he will recover from his illness and lead a long and happy life.

Black and white-colored snakes in a dream

Black colored snake in a dream means strong enemy and white color snake means weak enemy.

Bitten by a snake in a dream

Bitten by a snake in a dream represents that the person's enemy will harm him as much as he will be harmed by the snake bite.

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the book “A Concise Guide for the Interpretation of Dreams” written by Mohammad bin Sirin.