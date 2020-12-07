Foreign Muezzin and Imams to be replaced by Saudis

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the Ministry of Labor are planning to Saudize the jobs of imam and muezzin (caller to prayer) at prayer halls of major commercial complexes.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs noticed that some non-Saudis are performing the adhan (call to prayer) and leading prayers at the prayer areas in a large number of malls and commercial complexes. Therefore, they submitted a proposal to Saudize these jobs.

The shopping malls and complexes shall coordinate with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in the selection process of imams and muezzins.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs called on the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs to direct the agencies supervising the major commercial complexes to appoint Saudi imams and muezzins.

Source: Saudi Gazette