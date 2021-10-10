How to collect a parcel from Saudi Post?

In case of an international shipment, you are most likely to collect the parcel from the Saudi post office located near your house.

Requirements

In order to receive a parcel from Saudi post, you need the following;

Original Iqama. Payment of customs duties. National Address Registration.

You will be informed by the Saudi post through an SMS that your parcel is ready to be collected from the designated office.

Pay the custom duties

You need to make the payment of customs duties through the link provided to collect the parcel from Saudi post. In order to do that;

Open the link: https://splonline.com.sa/ar/paybill/

Enter the Bill Number given in the SMS.

Enter the verification code .

Click on the “ Pay Bill ” button on the next page.

Enter your credit or debit card details to make the payment.

How to collect a parcel?

1- Visit the same Saudi post office which has been mentioned in the SMS. The location of the office is also sent in the SMS. In case you do not have time, you can request the delivery at your home for SR 30.

2- Present your original Iqama and the shipment number to collect the parcel from Saudi post.

Saudi Post Timings

The Saudi post offices timings are the following;

Saudi Post Parcel Stations: 24 hours.

Saudi Post Small Offices: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm.

Saudi Post Big Offices: 8:00 am to 8:45 pm.

Check the exact timings here