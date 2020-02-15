How to get admission to a school in Saudi Arabia?

If you are settling down in Saudi Arabia, you need to get your children admitted to a Saudi or international school. In this article, we have explained the fee structure, requirements, and procedure to get admission to a school in Saudi Arabia.

Select the School

The first thing you need to do is to select a school to get your children admitted to. If you are an expatriate in Saudi Arabia, you might want to get them admitted to an international school. We have given a list of international schools in different cities in Saudi Arabia.

The fee

There is no fee to get admission and study in a government school of Saudi Arabia for Saudis as well as expatriates.

The fee to get admission in a private or international school varies upon the school to school and ranges from SR 3,000 to SR 120,000 per annum.

Recommended: Top 10 most expensive International Schools in Saudi Arabia

Admission Requirements

The minimum age to get admission to an international school in Saudi Arabia is 2 years 10 months on the 1st of September. In case your child is younger than this, you will have to wait for the next year.

The following are the admission requirements to get admission in an international school in Saudi Arabia. The requirements may vary from school to school, but they are more or less the same.

Admission Form.

Iqama copy of parents.

Iqama copy of child.

Birth Certificate of Child.

Vaccination Card (for KG students).

School leaving certificate or most recent school record (in case child is coming from another school).

google map picture showing your home location.

The payment of admission fee.

Admission Test (in case a student is moving from another school).

The start of the session

If your child meets the admission criteria, you will receive a call from the school for confirmation. They will tell you the expected date of the school opening. Normally, the new class sessions start on the 1st of September.