What does it mean to see clouds in a dream?

Seeing a cloud in a dream might not sound unusual, and many of us might not bother to understand its Islamic meaning.
1- According to Prophet Daniyal عليه السلام, seeing a white cloud dripping rain is a sign of attaining knowledge and wisdom.
2- Seeing a yellow cloud means that one will get sick or will attain a woman who would be the cause of sadness and sorrow in life.
3- A red cloud in a dream represents struggle, hard work, or hardships. It is believed that whenever a nation was destroyed by Allah Almighty a red cloud would appear first.
4- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, if a person sees a floating cloud than he shall be blessed with the company of scholars and knowledgeful people.
5- If a person sees a cloud coming to the land in a dream then it is a sign of attaining knowledge and piousness.
6- Being under the shadow of a cloud in a dream has an Islamic meaning of attaining wealth and blessings that year.
7- Seeing yourself eating a cloud in a dream s a sign of having a wisdom-full life.
8- Drinking water from a bursting cloud in a dream has an Islamic meaning of attaining blessings.
9- Seeing clouds and lightning and thunder in a dream is not a good sign. It shows the wrath of Allah. If the parents of the dreamer are alive, he should spend time in their service and ask them to pray for him/her.
Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.
For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group or Telegram Channel.
Never pay the full price, download Saudi Coupon Code application and get all discount codes in one place.
Have a question to ask? Join our Facebook Group and ask it there.