What does it mean to see clouds in a dream?

Seeing a cloud in a dream might not sound unusual, and many of us might not bother to understand its Islamic meaning.

1- According to Prophet Daniyal عليه السلام, seeing a white cloud dripping rain is a sign of attaining knowledge and wisdom.

2- Seeing a yellow cloud means that one will get sick or will attain a woman who would be the cause of sadness and sorrow in life.

3- A red cloud in a dream represents struggle, hard work, or hardships. It is believed that whenever a nation was destroyed by Allah Almighty a red cloud would appear first.

4- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, if a person sees a floating cloud than he shall be blessed with the company of scholars and knowledgeful people.

5- If a person sees a cloud coming to the land in a dream then it is a sign of attaining knowledge and piousness.

6- Being under the shadow of a cloud in a dream has an Islamic meaning of attaining wealth and blessings that year.

7- Seeing yourself eating a cloud in a dream s a sign of having a wisdom-full life.

8- Drinking water from a bursting cloud in a dream has an Islamic meaning of attaining blessings.

9- Seeing clouds and lightning and thunder in a dream is not a good sign. It shows the wrath of Allah. If the parents of the dreamer are alive, he should spend time in their service and ask them to pray for him/her.

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.