Meaning: Seeing grave or graveyard in a dream

Seeing a grave or graveyard in a dream could be a terrifying and haunting experience that has different meanings in Islam depending upon the context. Generally, a grave or graveyard in a dream does not have good meaning.

Seeing a Grave in a Dream

1- According to Prophet Daniyal عليه السلام seeing that you have dug a grave for yourself in a dream means that the dreamer would face hardships.

While some interpret the dream as making a house where the grave was dug.

2- Seeing that people are placing you in a grave in a dream also means that the dreamer would face difficulties.

3- Seeing a dream where the dreamer is placed inside the grave and his head is covered with the mud means that he shall lose his faith and die without seeking forgiveness from the Almighty.

4- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, if a person has placed himself in the grave then he shall face imprisonment.

5- Seeing that someone has died in the grave, then he shall die in the prison.

6- According to Ibrahim Karmani رحمة الله عليه seeing yourself been questioned by angels in a grave during a dream means that the person shall have a dialogue with the king.

Giving wrong answers to the angles = facing the wrath of the king.

7- Seeing a dream where someone is taken out of the grave, hanged to death, and then laid in the grave again means that the dreamer shall face the mercy of the King, and then he will be sent to prison by the King.

Seeing Graveyard in a Dream

1- According to Ibn Sirin رحمة الله عليه, the greatest dream interpreter of Islam, seeing graveyard in a dream is a sign of friendship with fools. Such friends have ruined their world and hereafter and are the cause of sadness and worries.

2- Meeting with the people of graves in a dream means that he shall meet the prisoners.

3- Seeing rain in a graveyard in a dream means that the people of the grave shall face the blessings of the Almighty.

4- According to Jabar Maghrabi رحمة الله عليه seeing yourself going to a graveyard and praying for the dead in a dream means that the dreamer shall face financial difficulties so much so that he would ask people for money.

5- Seeing a dream where you have visited a known graveyard and people of the grave have stood up means that people of that area would be suffering from hardships and hard work.

6- Seeing a graveyard with open graves in a way that some people in it are dead while some alive, then the people of that country would face hardships.

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the Ibn Sirin book for dream interpretations. You can read the book here.