5 historical Mihrab of Masjid al Nabawi

The beautiful Mihrab in Masjid al Nabawi are an eye attraction for the visitors. In this article, we will briefly talk about the history of the Masjid-e-Nabwi beautiful Mihrabs.

Historians claimed that the history of Mihrab starts from the reign of Sultan Qaytbai in 888 AH. Later in 1404 AH, when Mihrab began to lose their original shape and beauty, King Fahad bin Abdul Aziz renovated the arches.

Mihrab Nabawi (محراب نبوي)

The Mihrab Nabawi (محراب نبوي) in Masjid al Nabawi is located at the place where Prophet Muhammad ﷺ used to lead Salah. Today, the Imam of Masjid al Nabawi leads the Salah from the same place.

The Mihrab of Tahajjud (محراب تہجّد)

The Mihrab of Tahajjud (محراب تہجّد) in Masjid al Nabawi is located on the northern side of the doom. It represents the place where Prophet Muhammad ﷺ used to say Tahajjud prayer.

Moreover, historians claimed that this Mihrab-e Tahajjud also existed during the time of Ibn-e-Najjar during 643 AH. Later it was removed.

The Ottoman leaders renovated it after selecting a piece of red stone to work on it. They also engraved the verse Tahajjud on the mihrab with gold.

The Mihrab of Fatima (محراب فاطمة)

The Mihrab Fatima (محراب فاطمة) is located inside the chamber of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. This mihrab is quite similar to the Mihrab of the prophet and it was built during the Mamluk era.

Mihrab-e Uthmani (محراب عثماني)

The Ottoman Mihrab or Mihrab Uthamni (محراب عثماني) in Masjid al Nabawi is built on the walls toward the qibla of the mosque. This arch was first built by Al Waleed bin Abdul Malik in the place of the prayer of Uthman bin Affan in 91 AH.

Later in 888 A.H, it was renovated and given a new shape that still exists. The present shape of this mihrab was given by Sultan Qaytbai.

Mihrab Sulemani (محراب سليماني)

Mihrab Sulemani (محراب سليماني) was built in the second half of the ninth century. It is located on the third pillar west of the pulpit in Masjid-e Nabwi.

It was given the name Mihrab Suleimani when Sultan Suleiman Khan (Al Qanuni) rebuilt and renewed this Mihrab in 948 A.H. He also arranged white and black flowered stone on it. It is still present in the same condition.