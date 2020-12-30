In this article, we have explained the procedure to check the face mask violation fine in Saudi Arabia through Absher and then pay it through Rajhi and NCB bank.

Check the Face Mask violation fine through Absher

In order to check the Face Mask violation fine in Saudi Arabia, you need to;

Login to Absher account through https://www.absher.sa/

Click on the “Inquiries” tab under “My Services”.

Select “Violations” from the list.

Click on the “Continue” button.

On the next screen, you will be able to check all the unpaid violations fines in Saudi Arabia.

If you want to check the face mask violation of another person, you can do it through internet banking.

Pay the Face Mask violation fine through Rajhi Bank

In order to pay the face mask violation fine in Saudi Arabia through Al Rajhi Bank;

Download Al Rajhi Bank Application through PlayStore or iTunes

Log in to your internet banking account.

Click on the three arrows on the left-upper corner.

Select “Payments”.

Click on the “Government Payments”.

Click on the “National Platform for Violations”.

Select “Pay by Violator ID for a Specific Category”.

V iolator ID: Iqama number of the violator.

Issuing Entity: Ministry of Interior.

Category: Public Security – Violations of measures of COVID19.

On the next screen, you would be able to check the name and the amount of fine for the face mask violation fine in Saudi Arabia and pay for it.

Pay the Face Mask fine through NCB Bank

In order to pay the face mask violation through NCB Bank;

Download the NCB Bank Application through PlayStore or iTunes

Log in to your internet banking account.

Click on the three arrows on the right-upper corner.

Select “Government Payments and Refunds”.

Biller: National Platform for Violations.

Service: Pay by Violator ID for a Specific Category.

Select “Unregistered”.

V iolator ID: Iqama number of the violator.

Issuing Entity: Ministry of Interior.

Category: Public Security – Violations of measures of COVID19.

On the next screen, you would be able to check the name and the amount of fine for the face mask violation in Saudi Arabia and pay for it.