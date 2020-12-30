Do you know that you can challenge, appeal, or request the authorities to remove or cancel the face mask violation fine in Saudi Arabia?

Proof to remove mask violation fine

If you want the Saudi authorities to honor your request to remove the face mask violation, you must have proof of that. The proof could be a picture or a video. The proof can be a PNG image or a PDF file.

Absher Account

In order to remove or cancel the Face Mask violation fine in Saudi Arabia, you need to;

Login to Absher account through https://www.absher.sa/

Click on the “Services” button under the “My Services” tab.

Select the “General Services” tab.

Click on the option “Messages and Documents”.

Now you need to fill the newly opened form very carefully. Select the following two options;

To: لجنة تظلم من قرارات مخالفة الإجراءات الاحترازية من فيروس کورونا

Service Name: طلب تظلم من قرارات إيقاع العقوبات

Subject: Remove Face Mask Violation Fine.

Message: I was wearing the face mask when the officer approached me as you can see in the attached picture.

Attachment: Attach the proof.

Send: Click on the send button after filling in all the details.

If you have provided solid proof, the authorities would consider it and remove or cancel the face mask violation fine. Otherwise, you will have to pay the face mask violation fine.