Youngest COVID-19 patient in Yanbu recovers

A two years old child was diagnosed with COVID-19 and kept in isolation for weeks until he got cured. Recently he was discharged from the hospital and sent to his home after defeating the deadly virus.

The Health services at the Royal Commission in Yanbu and the Red seaport in the Madina province celebrated the recovery of the youngest coronavirus patient. The child was kept in isolation after he was diagnosed with the disease.

The Royal Commission has allocated three modern isolation facilities in Yanbu that are run by the health services.

The total number of cases in Saudi Arabia has crossed the mark of 150,000 with the total active cases of around 54,000. The death toll has also crossed the 1,200 mark.

