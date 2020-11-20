Why did the UAE suspend Visit Visa for Pakistan?

The UAE has confirmed that it has suspended the visit visas’ issuance to 12 countries including Pakistan on a temporary basis. Here is the list of those countries.

Pakistan.

Turkey.

Iran.

Yemen.

Syria.

Iraq.

Somalia.

Kenya.

Libya.

Afghanistan.

Why not India and the USA in the list?

It has been stated that the suspension of the visit visa to Pakistan is imposed to avoid coronavirus infection in the country. The coronavirus situation in Pakistan is far better than in India and the USA, still, the ban is imposed only on Pakistan.

Actually, the decision came after around 30 Pakistanis who arrived in Hong Kong onboard an Emirates flight tested positive for the virus. The precaution has been taken as it is quite easy in these countries to get a fake PCR test report to fly.