Who will get Umrah permit during Ramdan? MOH explains

The Ministry of Health has explained that the following 3 categories of people will receive Umrah permit, permit to offer Salah in Masjid al-Haram as well as Masjid al Nabawi.

1 – People who have been fully vaccinated after taking 2 jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.

2 – People who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine.



3 – People who contracted and fully recovered from coronavirus in the preceding 6 months.

Moreover, showing the permits and verifying their validity will be through the Tawakkalna application directly from the account of the permit holder in the application. It also means that screenshots of the permit would not be allowed to get entry to Masjid al-Haram or Masjid al Nabawi.