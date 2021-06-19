Who was the last Sahabi Rasool to die?

There are around 124,000 Sahaba Rasool ﷺ and the last Sahabi to die was Abu Tufail ‘Amr ibn Wathila al-Leethi رضي الله عنه.

Criteria to be called a Sahabi Rasool

A sahabi is a person;

who believed in the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

who saw/met with the Prophet and;

who died as a Muslim.

His meeting with Prophet Muhammad

Abu Tufail ‘Amr ibn Wathila al-Leethi رضي الله عنه saw Prophet Muhammad ﷺ during the last Hajj when he was only 8 years old. He explained his love for the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ at that time as the love of mother of Musa for Prophet Musa عليه السلام.

Death of Abu Tufail

Although historians are in a conflict on the exact year when the last Sahabi die, it is assured that his death occurred after 100 Hijri.

Khaleefah stated that he lived past the year 100 AH.

Mus’ab ibn ‘Abdullah az Zubayree said that he died in the year 102 AH.

Ibn Hibbaan, ibn Qaani’, and Abu Zakariyyah ibn Mandah stated that he died in the year 107 AH.

Wahb ibn Jareer ibn Hazim narrated that he saw a Janaza in 110 AH in Makkah, he was told that it was the Janaza of Abu Tufail ‘Amr ibn Wathila al-Leethi رضي الله عنه .

He was buried in Jannat ul Muallah.

He was the last sahabi to die

Sa'id al-Jariri said: I saw Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and there is no one left on the face of the earth who has seen him, apart from me .” I said: “Describe him for me!” He said: “ He was white, handsome, of medium size .” – ‘I heard Abu Tufail say: “.” I said: “Describe him for me!” He said: “.” – Ash-Shama'il Al-Muhammadiyah 14

The last Sahabi to die before Abu Tufail was Anas Ibn Malik who passed away in 93 AH.