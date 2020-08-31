When will international flights resume in KSA? Health Ministry

These days, one of the most frequently asked questions by everyone is about the resumption of international flights in Saudi Arabia. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health has given a clarification on that.
He said that the return of international flights to Saudi Arabia is being studied by experts and specialists.
The authorities are busy preparing the protocols and procedures to ensure the safe return of Saudis and expats back to Saudi Arabia.
فيديو | بعد مرحلة العودة بحذر.. متى تعود رحلات الطيران الدولية في #المملكة؟#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/vUXaxKNWTs
— الإخبارية.نت (@Alekhbariya_net) August 30, 2020
