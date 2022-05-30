When a Kafir spitted on the face of Ali Ibn Talib

Once during a battle, Ali ibn Abi Talib رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ encountered a Kafir. Before executing him, he offered him that if he embraces Islam, his life would be spared.

Non-Believer spitted on the face of Ali

The non-believer refused and Ali ibn Abi Talib رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ raised his sword to execute him but the Kafir spitted on the face of the Sahabi Rasool ﷺ.

The non-believer made this move in hopelessness so Ali ibn Abi Talib رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ execute him hard so that he could feel less pain. However, to his surprise, Ali ibn Abi Talib رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ lowered his sword and asked him to leave immediately.

Why did you let me go?

On this, the non-believer asked why Ali ibn Abi Talib رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ did not kill him? Why did he let him go?

On this Ali ibn Abi Talib رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ replied that he was fighting for Allah with no personal interest. Yet when the non-believer spitted on his face, he got angry. Now if he would kill him, it would not be for Allah but it would be murder out of anger. And he did not want to commit a crime.

He embraced Islam

This was something that shocked the non-believer. The faith of Ali ibn Abi Talib رَضِيَ ٱللَّٰهُ عَنْهُ was so true. He was so vigilant about his actions that he could not even think of disobeying Allah and doing something that pleases him and not Allah. The non-believer recited the Kalmah and embraced Islam.