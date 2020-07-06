What to learn from the dead body in funeral?

Death is one of the biggest realities of life. A reality that we cannot hide or escape from. Every person will have to suffer from death. Does the death of another person teach us something? When we attend a funeral, do we come back with some thoughts or not?

Once Uthman bin Affan رضي الله عنه led a funeral prayer, gave short khutba, and made dua. Some people were curious as Uthman would always have long khutbas where he would tell the Muslims about the right path and would help them enhance their faith. His words comprised of small lessons for Muslims.

When people asked why did he end the khutba so quickly, Uthman said that the dead body was the greatest khutba. If Muslims fail to learn a lesson from this, there is nothing that can be done. Seeing a dead body and attending a funeral is one of the biggest lessons of life.