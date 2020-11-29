What happens to expats after separation from Saudi spouse?

Non-Saudi Spouse

The Saudi Ministry of Human resources and Social Development issued a circular that the non-Saudi spouses of Saudis must transfer their sponsorship or get a final exit within 60 days of separation from their Saudi spouses.

It means foreign husbands of Saudi women and foreign wives of Saudi men must get a new job within two months. The separation can be due to divorce or the death of the Saudi spouse.

It was also mentioned on the circular that the foreign husband and wife must leave the Kingdom if they fail to find a new job or transfer their sponsorship within two months.

Children of Saudi Women

In the case of children of Saudi women from their non-Saudi husbands, the children sponsorship will be transferred to another employer after the death of their mother when they reach the age of 18.

The children of Saudi women married to non-Saudis are allowed to work in all the professions that are restricted to Saudis provided that their mothers are the sponsors.

A foreign husband of a Saudi woman is allowed to work in the private sector without transferring the sponsorship.

It is a necessary point to prove that the marriages were solemnized with the approval of the competent authorities.

Source: Saudi Gazette