What did MBS do in 3 years as the Crown Prince?

Mohammad Bin Salman was appointed as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on 21st June 2017. Let’s have a look at all initiatives and changes made by the Highness Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Legal and Social Reforms

The selected Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman worked a lot for legal and social reforms for the public. He tried to bring a change and develop the ultra-conservative Kingdom to a liberal one. His works include

Lifted the ban on women driving

The Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman worked a lot to develop the Kingdom. On September 26, 2017, in a royal decree, the Crown Prince allowed to lift the decades-long ban form women driving that was implemented on June 24, 2018.

Custody of Children

On March 11, 2018, under the order of the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Ministry of Justice released a circular to the courts. The circular allowed divorced women to instantly retain the custody of their Kids.

Sexual Harassment

On May 29, 2018, sexual harassment was declared a crime in the Kingdom and the Council of Ministers also approved to make a law for that.

Women traveling

On July 29, 2019, restrictions on women traveling were lifted. On August 20, 2019, women aged 21 and above were allowed to travel independently without any male guardian

Tourists e-visas

September 27, 2019, the sun rose to bring a great change in the Kingdom. Tourist e-visas were offered for the first time in the Kingdom that allowed the visitors of 49 countries to benefit from the new visa system. Moreover, the conservative dress code for the visitors was also relaxed.

Flogging punishment

On April 25, 2020, the Supreme Court in the Kingdom abolished the flogging sentences that were given as a punishment for several crimes.

Death penalty for minors

On April 28, 2020, the Kingdom’s Supreme court also abolished the death penalty for minors.

Economy

Saudi Women can start their business

On February 15.2018, the Ministry of Commerce and Investment announced that Saudi women are now free to start their own business without demanding permission from their male guardian.

Harmain High-speed railway

On September 25, 2018, the Crown Prince inaugurated the Haramain high-speed railway for the pilgrims. The railway line lies 450 kilometers between the three big cities of the Kingdom Jeddah, Makkah, and Medina.

Privileged Iqama residency

On May 20, 2019, a new Iqama residency policy was approved by the Saudi cabinet allowing the highly skilled expatriates to live and work in the Kingdom without the sponsor.

Arts, Culture, and Entertainment:

Commercial movie theater

A 35 years-long ban on cinemas in Saudi Arabia was lifted and the first commercial movie theater was opened in Riyadh. Black Panther was the first movie to be screened on April 18, 2018.

Saudi seasons festivals

A series of Saudi season festivals were arranged around the Kingdom where several International Musicians were allowed to perform. This happened on February 27, 2019.

Sports

Females were allowed to attend sports matches

On January 12, 2018, restrictions were lifted from the women and they were allowed to attend the football matches in the country.

WWE Royal Rumble

On April 27, 2018, WWE Royal Rumble took place in the Kingdom signing 10 years partnership between WWE and the General Sports Authorities.