Visit visa holders must take insurance with COVID19 coverage

The Saudi Central Bank and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance announced that all foreigners who come to Saudi Arabia on Umrah, visit and tourism visas must have insurance coverage against the risks of coronavirus infection.

Insurance Coverage

The maximum insurance coverage for the treatment in the event of getting infected with coronavirus is SR 650,000.

There will be coverage of up to SR 450 per day toward the cost of staying in quarantine for a maximum period of 14 days.

The ministry stated that the insurance policy will cover up to SR 6,500 for repatriation of the body to the country of residence in the event of the death of an insurance holder after getting infected with the coronavirus.

What do I have to do?

The insurance companies are required to update the insurance policy format in this regard by adding coverage for the risks of coronavirus infection. It would increase the cost of the insurance for visit visa holders.

If your family is coming from your home country after stamping a new visa, the new insurance will automatically cover the COVID-19 treatment.

If your family is already here on a visit visa, you will simply buy the normal insurance which will include COVID-19 protection.

