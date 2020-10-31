Video: Car Crashes into Masjid al-Haram, Makkah

Oct 30: 2020: At 10:25 pm, a beige-colored Hyundai car driving at a high speed crossed all the security barriers at crashed into door 89 of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah.

UPDATE | A Hyundai car, beige colored, collided at Door 89 of Masjid Al Haram at 10:25 pm And the driver was arrested inside the expansion of King Fahad No one was hurt, Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/C4TX6cvODs — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) October 30, 2020

This is the condition of the Gate 89 of Masjid al-Haram where the car collided driving at full speed.

The driver who is a Saudi citizen has been arrested by the security police of the Masjid al-Haram.

They found the driver in an abnormal condition as per the statement made by the officials. The driver will be referred to the public prosecution.

Reports suggest the car was driven at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square the Grand Mosque, also known as Masjid Haramain, SPA added, quoting the official spokesman of Makkah region, Sultan Al-Dossari.

VIDEO: Security officials remove the car involved in the incident and arrested the driver. Masjid al-Haram is operating as per protocol with no closure. pic.twitter.com/IUpn52TlhI — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) October 31, 2020

The car is said to have entered the courtyard using Road 15 which is the main road which directly opens into the King Fahad Expansion courtyard of Masjid Al Haram. The distance between the point of the breach to the gate is 230 meters.

How did the incident at the Grand Mosque occur? The car is said to have entered the courtyard using Road 15 which is the main road which directly opens into the King Fahad Expansion courtyard of Masjid Al Haram. The distance between fhe point of breach to the gate is 230 meters pic.twitter.com/OGXnsv1NuF — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) October 31, 2020

In a tweet made by the Makkah Municipality, they shared a picture of the car.

