Video: Baqala worker arrested for not wearing a face mask

The Afif Governorate municipality of Saudi Arabia has referred an expat Baqala (supermarket) worker to the competent authorities for refusing to wear a face mask.

Saudi authorities have clarified that anyone who will not wear a face mask in the public will have to pay a fine of SR 1,000.

A viral video circulated on social media featuring a baqala worker refusing to wear a facemask and follow the precautionary measures of coronavirus.

The video recorded by a Saudi citizen clearly showed the worker refusing to wear a facemask after the citizen asked him to wear it for several times, as a precautionary measure.

In the video, the expat worker can be heard saying “You can call the municipality or police or the police director, I don't care for anyone.”

