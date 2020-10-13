Using an online application form for a domestic gas connection

While there have been so many talks about the safety concerns that existed with gas cylinders for the longest time, companies were regularly working on improving their gas cylinders. LPG is a better alternative than most fuel sources out there. Companies store gas in cylinders, although they are easy to move around which made them easier to transport and convenient to carry around was for the longest time, there were instances of negligence that were responsible for several deadly accidents.

In an effort to improve the safety of cylinders, the State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has trial-tested their new cylinder design, and are now prepared to launch it to the general public.

Since they have to work on gathering a series of approvals, while working on other changes as well, the new, colourful and easy-to-use LPG gas cylinder is scheduled for launch across India in a few months. The cylinder will be a fibre-made composite cylinder, which is lighter and easier to handle in comparison to the existing steel cylinders. Although the current cylinders are equipped with a series of safety measures and for the most part have been the safest unless there was some amount of negligence involved, the new ones are supposed to have a lot more and better ones.

The new LPG gas cylinders supposed to be making its way into our kitchen will be available in different capacities of 2 kg, 5 kg and 10 kg of cooking gas. The cylinders would also be lighter than the metallic cylinders currently holding 14.2 kg of gas.

The HPCL initiative that companies are talking about has come to the forefront after getting approvals from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas. The fibre-made cylinders will ensure fire safety as they do not explode even when engulfed by fire due to their advanced fibreglass technology. They already began a pilot project and delivered several of these cylinders through a pilot project in Pune and Ahmedabad, but after receiving the last round of permissions will be distributed across the country. It is safe to say that the results of the test were phenomenal.

Other benefits of using these cylinders are that they are corrosion-proof, UV protected and translucent so customers will be able to see the amount of LPG in the bottle. Increased safety features of the new cylinders can guarantee lesser mishaps.

Although they are not going to call back the cylinders currently in the market, they will phase them out slowly. The only downside of working with the new cylinders is that they are a lot more expensive since the material is new and they had to optimise it to be lighter and fireproof. Although this is an initial cost, it might be one that people might not be open to bearing. While the talks continue, it seems that the new gas connection would eventually come with the new cylinders while they are working on phasing them out of India.

Applying for a gas connection can now be done online without having to leave the house or visit the gas office. As long as an individual knows the gas company they want to work with, they can always make up their mind by going through the reviews online. People reading the reviews of gas cylinders have to make sure that they are checking the geographical location that they are getting the connection and the price. Some gas companies only work in the cities and metros and provide phenomenal service, but when they move to villages there are issues with their deliveries. After getting through thorough research, applicants can settle on one company, and after submitting all their documents, they would have a representative come to their house to set everything up. Assuming that they got through the connection and there were no safety issues, the applicant can begin using the gas connection,

When every individual runs out of gas, they can always call for an LPG gas booking . In the past, people had to collect their cylinders from the nearest godown, but after changing those rules companies now work on door-to-door delivery. However, their delivery schedules might not be set in stone, or they might handle deliveries weekly or fortnightly.