How to update Iqama in Saudi Fransi bank online?

You can update your iqama expiry date online using Saudi Fransi Bank internet banking and mobile application. We have explained three ways of updating your ID with the Saudi Fransi bank.

First of all, login to your Saudi Fransi Bank internet banking account. If your iqama is about to expire within the next 3 months, you will find a message on the home screen that your ID will expire on the said date. You need to click on the link provided there.

A pop-up window will appear with a message to ensure that you have actually renewed your Iqama before using this service. You need to click at “Yes, I did renew my ID”.

If you click at this service without renewing your Iqama, the system will take back this feature from your account and you will have to visit a Saudi Fransi branch to update your Iqama.

The system will open a new page with your Iqama number, your Iqama expiry date, iqama issue date and the number of days remaining in the expiry.

You need to check the button which states that you are authorizing the Saudi Fransi bank to retrieve your ID details from the Yaqeen system and click on the “submit” button.

A new screen will open where you need to confirm the details. Click on the “Confirm” button to proceed. The system will send you an authentication code to confirm your account.

Finally, the system will show you a message that your Iqama has been successfully updated in the Saudi Fransi bank records.

The second way to update your Iqama expiry date online is through Saudi Fransi Bank mobile application. In order to do that, you need to install the application either through Playstore or iTunes and login to your account.

If your iqama has already expired or is about to expire, you will find a message on your home screen that your resident identity card has expired XX number of days ago. Tab on this message.

In the next screen, the system will show you the iqama number, Iqama issuance and expiry date, you need to tick the box which shows that your iqama has been renewed and tab the “Update” button.

If you check at this service without renewing your Iqama, the system will take back this feature from your account and you will have to visit a Saudi Fransi branch to update your Iqama.

Finally, you will find a message that your Iqama has been successfully updated with the Saudi Fransi bank. If it was frozen before, it has been activated now.

If you are not comfortable with any of the procedures explained above to update your Iqama expiry date online, you can visit a Saudi Fransi bank branch to do the process.

In order to find the nearest branch, you can either search “ Saudi Fransi Bank ” on Google maps or use the Branch Locator

Take the customer services token and explain the purpose of your visit upon your turn.

The bank officer will take your Iqama, make its copy, print a form from the system and ask you to sign it.

Soon, he will update your ID expiry date in the Saudi Fransi Bank system. If you had a frozen account, it has been updated now.

Can I update the ID through ATM Card?

As per our information, you cannot update your iqama using Saudi Fransi Bank ATM card option.

Can I update the ID with Phone Banking?

As per our information, you cannot update your ID using the Saudi Fransi Bank phone banking service. In case you have a different experience, please leave a comment below so that we can update this thread.