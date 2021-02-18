How to update Iqama in Samba Bank?

There are 2 ways to update Iqama in Samba Bank online i.e. using Mobile Application or by visiting a branch. Here is the procedure.

Update Iqama with Samba Bank Mobile Application

The easiest way to update Iqama with Samba Bank is through the Mobile Application.

Download the Samba Mobile application through PlayStore or iTunes

Log in to your account.

Click on the 3 dots given at the end of the page.

Select “ More ” from the available options.

Now click on the “ List ” view.

A new page will open from where you need to;

Click on “ Update your personal information “.

Select “ Update ID / Iqama “.

If you have already renewed your Iqama, click on the “ Update ID Expiry ” button.

Finally, the system will show a message that the Iqama expiry date has been successfully updated in the Samba system. If your account is frozen, it will be automatically activated within 24 hours.

If you have not yet renewed your Iqama and still try the above-mentioned method, you will have to visit the branch to update your Iqama now.

Update ID by visiting a branch

If you are not comfortable with the procedures explained above, you can always visit a Samba Bank branch to update your Iqama expiry date.

In order to find the nearest Samba Bank branch, you can either search it on Google Maps or use the Branch Locator service.

Take a “customer services” token from the machine and wait for your turn. You don't need to take a token if you are a Samba Gold customer.

Explain the purpose of your visit to the officer. He will take your Iqama, make a copy of it, and ask you to sign it.

Soon, he will come up with a smile to tell you that your Iqama expiry has been updated in the Samba bank system.

In order to confirm that your account is active now, you can go to any ATM machine and withdraw funds.