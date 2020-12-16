How to update Iqama in SABB Bank online?

You can update your Iqama with SABB Bank online through the mobile application and internet banking or by visiting their branch.

Update Iqama in SABB Bank Mobile Application

The easiest way to update your ID with SABB Bank is through the Mobile application.

Download the application from PlayStore or iTunes

Log in to your account.

If your Iqama is about to expire, you will see a message to update your Iqama with the bank.

Just tap on the “Update Now” button.

Congratulations, you have successfully updated your Iqama with SABB Bank online.

In case you press the “Update Now” button without renewing the Iqama, the online option will disappear and you would be required to visit the branch to update it.

Update Iqama by visiting a branch

You can also update your Iqama with SABB bank by visiting any of their branches.

In order to find the nearest branch, write “ SABB Bank ” on Google Maps or use the “ Branch Locator ” service of the bank.

Explain the purpose of your visit to the customer services representative upon your turn. He will ask you to give him your Iqama.

He will make a copy of the Iqama, print the KYC form from the system and ask you to sign it. Soon, he will update your ID in the system.

In the case of a frozen account, you can withdraw some money to verify that it has been activated.