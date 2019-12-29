How to update Iqama in Aljazira Bank online?

Now there is no need to visit the Aljazira Bank branch to update your Iqama as you can do it online using internet banking. In this article, we have explained two ways to update your ID with Aljazira Bank.

The easiest way to update your Iqama with Aljazira bank is through online banking. First of all, login to your internet banking account.

If your Iqama has already expired or it is about to expire in the next 3 months, a pop-up screen will appear containing your current Iqama expiry date. In case you have already renewed your Iqama, click on the “Update Expired ID” button.

In case this pop-up window does not appear, you can go to the “My Alerts” section and click on the “ID Expiry” button.

On the next screen, the system will give you a caution to proceed only if you have already renewed your Iqama. If you proceed without renewing your Iqama, the system will take this feature back from you and you will have to visit a branch to update it.

The next screen will show you the Iqama number, Iqama expiry date and the date of birth. Make sure that your date of birth is in compliance with the DOB written on the Iqama. Otherwise, you would not be able to update your ID with Aljazira bank online. You can always modify the details.

Meanwhile, the system will send you a code through SMS which you need to enter back to your account.

Finally, the system will show a message that your Iqama expiry date has been successfully updated with Aljazira bank. If your account was frozen, it will be activated within a short span of time.

For all those who are not comfortable with the online system to update iqama details with Aljazira bank, can visit any of their branches to do it.

In order to find the nearest branch, write “ Aljazira Bank ” on Google Maps or use the “ Branch Locato r” service of the bank.

Explain the purpose of your visit to the customer services representative upon your turn. He will ask you to give him your Iqama.

He will make a copy of the Iqama, print the KYC form from the system and ask you to sign it. Soon, he will update your ID in the system.

In the case of a frozen account, you can withdraw some money to verify that it has been activated.