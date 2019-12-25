How to update Iqama in Alinma bank online?

All of us know that after the renewal of Iqama, we have to update it with the bank to avoid freezing a bank account. If you have an Alinma Bank account, you don’t need to visit a branch to update your Iqama as you can do it online through internet banking or mobile application.

The easiest way to update your Iqama online with the Alinma bank is through internet banking. In order to do it, login to Alinma Internet Banking account and click on the last option “Check National ID”.

A new page will open with a message that your Iqama is going to expire on its expiry date. Kindly renew it and this service will allow you to update your information. You need to click on the “Next” button.

On the next page, you need to click on the button “Verify ID Now” if you have already renewed your Iqama.

Make sure you click at this button only after you have actually renewed your Iqama. Otherwise, the system will ask you to visit the branch to update Iqama with Alinma bank.

On the next screen, the system will check if you have really renewed your Iqama and display a message that your Iqama has been successfully updated with Alinma Bank.

In case, you have not yet renewed your Iqama and still click on the button “Verify ID Now”, the system will show a message that the records of Alinma Bank indicate that the Iqama has not yet been renewed. Please visit the nearest branch after iqama renewal.

If you are comfortable using Alinma Bank Mobile Application, there is a way to update Iqama online through the application. First of all, download the mobile application either through Playstore or iTunes.

After the login, you will find a red block on the home screen stating your Iqama expiry date . This option will only appear if your Iqama is about to expire.

Now tap the arrow button and press the “Update ID” button.

A new screen will open displaying your Iqama expiry date in the system, press the “check your ID now” button only if you have already renewed your Iqama.

It is important to note that if you press this button without renewing your ID, the system will take this option away from you and ask you to visit any Alinma Bank branch to update your Iqama.

A new screen will appear with a message that your Iqama has been successfully updated with Alinma Bank records.

However, if you press the “check your ID now” button without renewing your Iqama, the system will display a message that you have reached the limit of use of the verification service. Please visit any branch to update your ID.

If you are not comfortable with any of the above-mentioned procedures, you can visit any Alinma Bank branch to update your Iqama.

In order to find the nearest Alinma Bank branch, you can either search it on Google Maps or use their Branch Locator service.

Take a “customer services” token from the machine and wait for your turn.

Explain the purpose of your visit upon your turn. The officer will ask you to provide him your Iqama, make a copy of it, print a form from the system and ask you to sign it.

If the account was frozen, it will be activated within a few minutes. You can always verify it by withdrawing some funds from your account through Alinma Bank ATM.

Can I update the ID through ATM Card?

As per our information, you cannot update your iqama using Alinma Bank ATM card option.

Can I update the ID with Phone Banking?

As per our information, you cannot update your ID using the Alinma Bank phone banking service. In case you have a different experience, please leave a comment below so that we can update this thread.