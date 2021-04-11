The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah requires pilgrims to book Umrah permit or appointment through the Tawakkalna توكلنا application. The following permits and appointments can be booked through the Tawakkalna application.

Appointment to perform Umrah. Permit to pray in the Masjid-al-Haram, Makkah. Appointment to pray in the Riyaz ul Jannah for men. Permit to pray in the Riaz ul Jannah for women. ﷺ for men. Appointment to visit the Roda Rasool for men.

Who can book an Umrah permit?

People who are below 65 years old can book an Umrah permit or the permit to enter Masjid al-Haram or Masjid al Nabawi if;

The person has received at least one dose of the COVID19 vaccine at least 14 days ago or; The person has contracted and recovered from COVID-19 in the preceding 6 months.

Register with Tawakkalna توكلنا application

Download the application Tawakkalna “توكلنا” Android: https://bit.ly/324sDCG iPhone: iTunes Tawakkalna App

Register with Tawakkalna.

All the dependents who are above 18 must create a Tawakkalna account to get an Umrah permit.

Get Umrah Permit

Booking an Umrah appointment/permit through Tawakkalna application is a two steps process;

1 – First you book the appointment by;

Open Tawakkalna and click on the “ Services ” option.

Scroll down until you find the option “ Issue Permit “.

Select “ Performing Umrah ” and click on the proceed button.

Select the companions for whom you want to book an appointment.

Select the Time and Date for Umrah appointment.

Select the Required Access point e.g. Kudai Center.

Select the city from where you are arriving.

That's it. The Umrah permit is issued by the Tawakkalna application.

No Umrah permit is valid without paying the transportation fee.

2 – You must pay for the transportation (SR 20 per person) before or within 2 hours of booking the Umrah appointment. In order to do that;

Open Eatmarna App and click on the “ Booking “.

Select the Bus Gathering Point, add the number of tickets and click on “ Pay Now “.

Add your MADA, debit, or credit card details to make the payment.

In order to check the unused transportation tickets through the Eatmarna application, click on the “ Settings ” tab and then “ Transportation Tickets “.

Permit to pray in the Masjid-al-Haram, Makkah

In order to get the permit to pray inside the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah through Tawakkalna application, do the following;

Open Tawakkalna and click on the “ Services ” option.

Scroll down until you find the option “ Issue Permit “.

Click on “ Praying in the Grand Mosque “.

Select the companions for whom you want to take the permit.

Select the Salah which you want to offer from Fajr, Duhr, Asr, Maghrib, Isha.

Select the Required Access point e.g. Kudai Center.

That's it. The permit to pray inside Masjid al-Haram in Makkah is issued by the Tawakkalna application.

Appointment for Riyaz ul Jannah, Madina

In order to get the permit to pray inside the Riyaz ul Jannah in Madina through Tawakkalna application, do the following;

Open Tawakkalna and click on the “ Services ” option.

Scroll down until you find the option “ Issue Permit “.

Click on “ Praying in the Noble Rawdah “.

Select the companions for whom you want to take the permit.

Select the Time and Date.

Bilal Gate No. 38 will be assigned to men visiting Riyaz ul Jannah.

Bilal Gate No. 24 will be assigned to women visiting Riyaz ul Jannah.

Appointment to visit Roda Rasool S.A.W

In order to get the permit to visit Roda Rasool ﷺ in Madina through Tawakkalna application, do the following;

Open Tawakkalna and click on the “ Services ” option.

Scroll down until you find the option “ Issue Permit “.

Click on “ Prophet Visit “.

Select the companions for whom you want to take the permit.

Select Time and Date.

Al Salam Gate No. 1 will be assigned to you.

Umrah permit for Visit Visa Holders

As we know that only those people who have recovered from COVID-19 or vaccinated at least 14 days ago can get an Umrah permit. Therefore;

Only those family visa holders who have recovered from COVID19 in the preceding 180 days can get an Umrah permit through Tawakkalna.

Family Visit Visa holders cannot get the COVID19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia and hence, they cannot get an Umrah permit.

Cancel Umrah Permit through Tawakkalna

A pilgrim can obtain an Umrah permit only after 14 days of performing the first Umrah. Therefore, it is advisable to cancel your permit in case you are not using it. In order to cancel Umrah permit through Tawakkalna;

Open Tawakkalna and click on the “ Services ” option.

Scroll down until you find the option “ Permit “.

Click on the permit you want to cancel.

Click on the “ Cancel ” button in the upper right corner.

Select “ Yes, Cancel permit “.

Heavy fines for violation

The Ministry of Interior has announced heavy fines on those who try to enter Masjid al-Harm without a permit;

Anyone who tries to enter the Masjid al-Haram in Ihram without a valid Umrah permit will face a fine of SR 10,000. SR1,000 fine for anyone who tries to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah without a permit.