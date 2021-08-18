Travel tips: what is the best way to travel around Dubai?

Public transport in Dubai is a wide high-tech network that keeps evolving every day. In 2018, the city tested its unique form – autonomous capsules for 10 people.

As Dubai has a modern metro, a unique tram line, several ports, airports, and much more, this can be a little confusing for a novice tourist to choose the most popular and convenient option. So how to get around Dubai? The answer is below.

#1. Taxi

As in any other tourist location, taxis are the easiest and most efficient form of transportation. Basically, all organizations are managed by Dubai Taxi Corporation, which cooperates with other companies on a franchise basis. Each company has its own roof color, but the car itself is always beige.

There is also a special female taxi (with a pink roof). The drivers here are also women, and the car has video cameras, speed sensors, and an alarm button.

Usually, you can order a taxi at shopping centers, the metro, and attractions. You can also call the car through the app. It’s not very common to hitchhike, but you can try and pay a little less.

#2. Metro

The Dubai Metro consists of two lines: red and green, with a total of 49 stations. Trains move automatically without drivers, but in any case, it’s possible to switch to manual mode.

The most famous and luxurious sights of the city, such as Burj Khalifa, can be reached just along the red line, but keep in mind that it will take more than an hour to travel from one end to the other.

Each train consists of 5 cabins, divided into 3 classes: “gold”, “women and children” (men are not allowed to enter), and “silver”. If you enter the “wrong” cabin by mistake, the controller can issue a fine of 100 AED. But, as a rule, tourists are forgiven and asked to simply change the cabin at the next station.

#3. Buses

The work of buses is distinguished by the amazing accuracy and thoughtfulness of routes. By the way, the bus schedule is strictly fixed and can be seen at every stop. Each stop is equipped with air conditioning and a mini-kiosk.

You need to enter the bus through the front door, and to exit you need to press the driver’s notification button. As a rule, the first three rows are only for women with children, so try not to occupy them. Payment for travel is made using Nol cards.

#4. Car rent

Traffic in the United Arab Emirates, and in particular in Dubai, is more than well organized. Wherever needed, there are signs, traffic lights, and convenient crossroads. And driving on high-speed roads is a real pleasure. That’s why feel free to rent a car.

You can rent a small car with air conditioning and automatic transmission, as well as a full-fledged SUV. By the way, Dubai is the world of Lamborghini, McLaren, and Rolls-Royces, so take your chance to address luxury car rental in Dubai .

#5. Water transport

Dubai’s public transport network consists of not only land but also water transport.

To avoid city traffic jams and see the skyscrapers and sights of Dubai from the side, you can use water taxis. There are 43 conveniently located stations along the entire city coastline. One boat can take 10 passengers. Each unit of water transport is equipped with air conditioners and LCD monitors.

You can also use a water bus, but there are only 20 seats. It’s also possible to rent water transport for an hour.

Summary

As you can see, there is more than enough transport in the luxurious city of Dubai. If you want to quickly get from point A to point B, call a taxi. If you want to try high living, rent a Mercedes or Lamba. And if you strive for adventure, then the most unique type of transport will be a water taxi. So you can see the whole city from the water, and your impressions of these views will be unforgettable.