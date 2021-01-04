Book traffic police/Muroor appointment with Absher

If you want to visit a traffic police station or Muroor office in Saudi Arabia, you need to book an appointment through the Absher account. Here is the procedure.

Book traffic police appointment through Absher

In order to book a Muroor appointment in Saudi Arabia using your Absher account;

  • Log in to your Absher account https://www.absher.sa/
  • Scroll down and click on the “Appointments” tab.
  • Select “Traffic” from the new screen.
  • Click on the “Proceed to Service”.

book muroor appointmentOn the next screen, click on the “Book New Appointment” button.

traffic police appointmentThis is the most critical part of booking traffic police or Muroor appointment as you need to select;

  • Purpose of the appointment (translated below).
  • The region in KSA.

purpose of Muroor Appointment

Purpose to book Muroor Appointment

  • إصدار رخصة قيادة = Issuing a driver's license.
  • طباعة إذن إصلاح مركبة = Print a vehicle repair permit.
  • إصدار تصريح قيادة مؤقت = Issuing a temporary driving permit.
  • استبدال رخصة قيادة = Replacement of a driver's license.
  • إصدار رخصة سير بدل تالف / فاقد = Issuing a lost/damaged Istimara.
  • إصدار رخصة قيادة بدل تالف / فاقد = Issuing a lost/damaged driving license.
  • تجديد رخصة سير = Renewal of a driving license.
  • إجراءات تسجيل رخصة سير = Traffic license registration procedures.
  • تشليح مركبة = Vehicle repair.
  • تصدير مركبة للخارج = Exporting a vehicle abroad.
  • نقل ملكية المركبة للحالات المتعذر نقلها عن طريق المعارض = Transferring vehicle ownership in cases that cannot be transferred through showrooms.
  • تغيير وضع المركبة = Change vehicle position.
  • تجديد رخصة قيادة = Renewal of a driving license.
  • إصدار لوحة مركبة بدل تالف / فاقد = Replacement of damaged/lost number plate.
  • إصدار تصاريح / شعبة السلامة المرورية = Issuing permits / Traffic Safety Division.
  • استبدال لوحات المركبة = Replacement of vehicle plates.
  • طباعة ورقة تقدير حادث مروري = Printing a traffic accident estimate sheet.
  • اجراءات الهيئات المرورية = Traffic authorities procedures.
  • اجراءات حجز المركبات = Vehicle reservation procedures.
  • طباعة رخصة قيادة = Print a driver's license.
  • طباعة رخصة سير مركبة = Printing a vehicle license.
  • مراجعة مكتب مدير الإدارة العامة للمرور = Visiting the office of the Director of the General Traffic Department.
  • إستبدال رخص القيادة الأجنبية – نساء = Exchange of foreign driving licenses – women.

On the next page, select the city where you want to book the Muroor appointment.

city for traffic police appointmentSelect the time for the appointment from the available green slots.

Time for the Muroor AppointmentThe system will show you the list of required documents and the date and the time, click on the “Confirm Appointment Details”.

traffic police appointmentCongratulations, you have successfully booked the Muroor appointment.

Muroor Appointment Confirmation

Cancel the traffic police appointment

In case you cannot reach the Muroor office on the day of the appointment, better to cancel it. In order to cancel the appointment;

  • Log in to your Absher account https://www.absher.sa/
  • Scroll down and click on the “Appointments” tab.
  • Select “Traffic” from the new screen.
  • Click on the “Proceed to Service”.
  • Select the “Cancel” button.
  • Click on the “Confirm Cancellation”.

Cancel Muroor Appointmentcancel traffic police appointment

Change the Muroor Appointment

In order to change the traffic police appointment;

  • Log in to your Absher account https://www.absher.sa/
  • Scroll down and click on the “Appointments” tab.
  • Select “Traffic” from the new screen.
  • Select the “Update” button.
  • Click on the “Edit Complete Appointment”.

change traffic police appointment

