Book traffic police/Muroor appointment with Absher

If you want to visit a traffic police station or Muroor office in Saudi Arabia, you need to book an appointment through the Absher account. Here is the procedure.

Book traffic police appointment through Absher

In order to book a Muroor appointment in Saudi Arabia using your Absher account;

Log in to your Absher account https://www.absher.sa/

Scroll down and click on the “Appointments” tab.

Select “Traffic” from the new screen.

Click on the “Proceed to Service”.

On the next screen, click on the “Book New Appointment” button.

This is the most critical part of booking traffic police or Muroor appointment as you need to select;

Purpose of the appointment (translated below).

The region in KSA.

Purpose to book Muroor Appointment

On the next page, select the city where you want to book the Muroor appointment.

Select the time for the appointment from the available green slots.

The system will show you the list of required documents and the date and the time, click on the “Confirm Appointment Details”.

Congratulations, you have successfully booked the Muroor appointment.

Cancel the traffic police appointment

In case you cannot reach the Muroor office on the day of the appointment, better to cancel it. In order to cancel the appointment;

Select the “Cancel” button.

Click on the “Confirm Cancellation”.

Change the Muroor Appointment

In order to change the traffic police appointment;

Select the “Update” button.

Click on the “Edit Complete Appointment”.