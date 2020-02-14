Top 7 countries where it is easiest to get visa

We all love to travel, but we all get stuck when it comes to attaining a visa. Fear of visa rejection is worse than ever. However, what if I tell you that there are countries that have the least visa restriction policies?

These countries have low restrictions, leniency in policies and low visa rejection. Here is a list of countries with the least Visa restrictions:

Seychelles

Seychelles grants visa-free access to the nationals of almost every country in the world for a period of 6 months. The visa can be extended once more but the total stay during one trip should not exceed 12 months.

Seychelles is also known for the most beautiful islands in the world.

Ecuador

The country known for most lenient visa policies is Ecuador. They have visa-free access for all countries except:

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Cuba

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Haiti

Kenya

Nepal

Nigeria

North Korea

Pakistan

Senegal

Somalia

Madagascar

Madagascar, the beauty, tends to allow visitors on arrival visa. It is the world's 4th biggest Island. Their visa is without an exception valid for 90 days.

Dominica

It also has visa-free access to all nationals except for nationals of Haiti. They offer visa-free access for 21 days, 3 months or 6 months. This time is determined by the nationality of the traveler.

Dominica is only 47km long and 26km wide, but in that small space, there are astonishing 9 active volcanoes as well as habitats like rainforests, cloud forests and coastal woodland.

Haiti

Haiti has also set up a visa-free entry for all nationals except those of Cuba, Panama, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic. However, except for the nationals of Cuba, residents of other restricted countries can have access if they have a valid US / Canada / Schengen visa.

Mozambique

One can avail visa-free access for 30 days at Mozambique. However, neighboring countries are restricted from it.

Uganda

Traveling to Uganda is very easy as you can take an e-visa in only two minutes against $50.