Top 5 Ideas for Instagram Video Marketing

Remember the time when Instagram, for the first time, allowed its users to post a video?

Well, it was in the year 2013 when the users of Instagram got an opportunity to embrace their talent on this feature. Since then, we as users and Instagram as a networking platform, have come a long way. Over 2 million advertisers are using this stage for business promotion.

Business industry, individual bloggers, social marketers, ad makers, and many more influencers realized that the highest area of growth in this field was through producing good quality videos.

Instagram has indeed made its application very user friendly. It is certainly the most flexible platform that users love these days. But, the most important question that arises in our mind now is- how do you come up with an original video idea?

To give you a closer look at what you require to create good content, we have listed down the top ideas for video creation:

Post Daily Stories

By posting Instagram video stories, you can connect very well to the potential viewer. It is a very new and incredible way to be up-to-date with your audience. Although it is a herculean task to create brand new and exciting content for the viewers each day, there are a lot of ways in which you can look spontaneous. To start with, you must introduce your brand and what you do, in a creative format. The best part of these stories is, it easily saves your story sequence and time limit. It is also extremely user friendly, and a viewer can view the story at any hour of the day.

Try Simple Boomerangs

Boomerang has been stealing the thunder of long videos. Boomerang is an auto-looped video. It is the trend that everyone has been following. It is as simple as clicking a normal picture but holding it a little longer, with the final outcome being simply amazing. This feature on Instagram is used by several users to make their videos look attractive.

SlideShow technique

The magnificence about the slideshow technique is that you won’t need complete footage of the video. All you have to do is grab a few attractive pictures and post them in a slideshow template. Slideshows are a great concept for step-by-step instructions, Top 5 or 10 lists, etc. This is the simplest way to grab the attention of viewers.

Countdown Before the Release

Whenever there is a release of a product in the market, we all get excited and have a countdown in mind. For example, the buzz before an Apple product releases. Well, this is exactly what you have to do with your profile content. You have to make your viewers excited about your new release of the video. For creating this excitement, you need to have a proper countdown scheduled on your stories each day and make sure you keep your audience glued to your release. This will bring in a great number of viewers to your profile.

Experiment with Story Templates and Designs

Captions and great design are an essential part of any social media video nowadays. There are a number of websites that help you build great content. Among these, InVideo is a great application to work on. InVideo is an amazing video editor for creating the best content on social media. For InVideo users, creating a video and posting it on Instagram is like a child’s play! The users can select from thousands of customizable Instagram story templates and become professionals at making the most desirable videos for their profiles. InVideo guarantees the user experience of creating a fabulous design for your video.

Many brands are posting incredible videos on Instagram. We have a small segment for you to look at two of these brands and their benchmark work for you to draw some inspiration!

GoPro

GoPro is an extremely powerful brand that produces sports shots from a classic eye lens. The videos created by them are very attractive and probably one of the best in the market today. It provides you with an intensely intimate experience that no business would like to avoid. Have a look at their amazing Instagram page for a better understanding of creating content that comes at a discounted rate.

Oreo

This brand is known for its creative and simple media content. The videos of this brand don’t disappoint you at any cost. A video created by Oreo is a perfect fit for this platform. It helps you understand the sound and image quality of the video that you should pick. It also explains to you the minute details of creating videos for your business.

Conclusion

The above tricks and tips will certainly give you a glimpse of creating great content for your business or individual profile on Instagram. One should keep in mind that whenever one schedule’s one’s next Instagram video, it should be eye-catching and attractive for the people to get hooked onto the profile. Within a few seconds, a viewer can decide whether they like or dislike a video; therefore, you as a user must be careful of showcasing the best at the start of your content.

Well, there is certainly no one fixed way to make your content look different from the rest. Rather, there are many to choose from. The above data is for you to have a rough idea of how to create your video without any glitches and nail it in the first go.