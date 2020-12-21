Top 5 crypto YouTubers you should follow

Introduction

Cryptocurrency is the new trend of the investment market. Investors are flocking around the Crypto trade market in the hope of making a profit out of the trend. However, many fall short on relevant information.

The Cryptocurrency trade market is relatively a new market and very young at that. Hence, information is very hard to get by. And even if you find this information, they are very brief and hardly inform you about any details.

Due to the lack of knowledge in the market, you will find several platforms offering Cryptocurrency information to educate the audiences about Cryptocurrency. bitcoin future platform is one such platform that not only offers information but also acts as a trading platform.

In contrast to finding relevant and detailed information about Cryptocurrencies, we will take you through some of the best youtube channels covering every event of the Crypto trading world.

Crypto Youtubers You Need To Start Following Today

When you are looking for more than just a 300 word Crypto-analysis, it is always a good idea to watch youtube videos. As we know, Youtube has become the most recommended platform for self-learners. It certainly has the most relevant information about the Crypto industry.

Here are some of the most renowned Crypto Youtubers who cover every piece of information on Cryptocurrency.

1. Ivan On Tech

If you have ever searched for something related to Cryptocurrency, Ivan On Tech is the name that has been prominent in your search results. With more than 200K subscribers, it is the most-watched Cryptocurrency Youtube channel.

This channel is hosted by a Swedish-based software developer, Ivan Liljeqvist. Ivan is one of the very few Blockchain educators and speakers in the industry. His channel consists of only Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

If you are looking for a channel that caters to the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency industry only, we can hardly think of another name.

Ivan is very knowledgeable and offers insight into even macro events that might affect Cryptocurrencies' market price. He has more than 16 million views on his videos.

2. Doug Polk

Doug Polk is a famous name in the poke gaming industry. He used to be one of the very few professionals of the poker games. Soon he retired and started his Crypto Channel. Currently, he has more than 185K followers.

Doug Polk is a Crypto news channel covering all the latest news and events in the Cryptocurrency industry. After going through his videos, you will find that he has many more videos on Crypto scams. This is to ensure that every individual who is watching his videos become aware of the negative possibilities.,

Though he creates some of the best content for Cryptocurrency, the only downside of the channel is that the video upload rate is infrequent. We are talking about months between two successive videos.

3. Crypto Lark

The Crypto Lark is hosted by a New Zealand citizen named Lark Davis. His channel is a top-rated channel in New Zealand and has more than 104K followers. The best part of his videos is that he presents his content in the most humorous manner yet contains the most articulated content.

The Crypto Lark covers all the latest news just like new channels, and he is very fond of covering news related to Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). If you are a newbie and want to learn step by step procedure, then there are videos for you. He has covered several videos showing the best way to trade in Cryptocurrency.

4. Crypto Zombie

Crypto Zombies is one of the useful channels you can follow to gather some of the most recent information. The channel discusses every aspect of Cryptocurrency. You will also find general discussion videos, where he has talked to his followers about the general events and future of Cryptocurrencies.

You might not find long videos on this channel, but one thing is certain that you will find all the recent events. This channel is quite technical as it talks about the market’s volatility. So you need to have some prior ideas on trades to understand his videos sometimes.

5. Crypto Daily

Crypto Daily has been in the market since 2014 and aims to offer every news related to Cryptocurrency faster than any media. The host is very funny and delivers the news in some odd ways. You might find his ways sarcastic, funny, and entertaining, depending on how he wants to deliver it.

As the videos are time spanned, you can skip the part you don't like to watch. The current follower count of the Crypto Daily is 145K.

The Bottom Line

Whether you want to become a Crypto trader yourself or know the recent events in the Crypto trading industry, you can follow any of the above mentioned Youtube platforms. We are certain that you will get what you were looking for.