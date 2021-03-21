Top 10 Must-Have Data Analysis Skills 

Are you looking for a career change? Do you want to take a course that helps you land that coveted job in data science or analytics? Have you decided to upskill with a data analysis course?

Well, you have made the right choice, for the data analysis job market continues to be “hot,” with leading companies and startups on a hiring spree in data analytics.

So get going and check-out the data analysis courses available in your neighborhood or online platforms. Make sure that the Data Analysis course you sign-up for prepares you for the necessary data analysis skills to become a data analytics pro.

Data analysis courses teach you only the necessary tools and technologies. It is you who must have the right skills to prepare you for a data analysis role in the industry. Whether you are a fresher with no work experience or an experienced professional, you need to know that you have the right skills to get ahead.

Data Analysis as a top career choice

Why should I join the data analysis bandwagon?

Businesses today are diverse and complex. Most companies have an online presence. Many are becoming more global with increasing user base and customers. The adoption of online transactions for everyday activities is on the rise. Companies and financial institutions are handling voluminous data in real-time at high speeds. This has given rise to an ever-increasing demand for data analysts who can sift the massive information, detect patterns and draw conclusions. While demand has risen manifold, the available talent pool of analytic professionals is about 20 % of the demand. It is this imbalance of supply and demand that has made it the sexiest job of the 21st century, as coined by the Harvard Business Review!

Thus, getting yourself a certification in data analysis will help kick-start your career path as you gear up to meet the rising demand for analytics professionals.

Top 10 skills required to start a career in Data Analysis

As you are planning to enrol in a formal data analysis course, you may be wondering if you are cut out for this field.

Are you asking yourself,

“How do I know if Data Analysis is the right career choice for me?”

“Does my academic discipline matter?

“What do I need to become a Data Analyst Professional?”

“Do I have the necessary skills?”

“Can I get certified in Data Analysis without knowledge of technologies?”

“What technical and non-technical skills can help me in a Data Analysis career path?”

If you are, then have a look at this checklist of the non-technical and technical skills you must have to start a career in Data Analysis.

1. Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Knowing how to break down and solve complex problems is a core skill you need for Data Analysis.

The ability to ask questions stems from intellectual curiosity. It drives a person to

evaluate available information, ask questions and make meaningful discoveries. Critical thinking involves asking yourself questions like ‘what does this data mean?’ or ‘how does a sudden change in the data impact process X?’ as you examine the given data. When you look at deviations, do you think it needs further evaluation? Do you like to get to the bottom of things for problem-solving?

2. Knowledge of cloud technologies and different OS

Today, most work gets done in the cloud. Many data processing software and programs require working knowledge of different Operating Systems.

3. Aptitude to experiment

Do you have a scientific temperament? Have you worked with models in your academic life? Do you like applying your theoretical studies to real-world problems in your classroom projects? If yes, then you certainly fit the necessary criteria for must-have Data Analysis skills.

4. Stats savvy

Sound knowledge of basic statistical learning gives you the skill to perform the correct analyses, make predictions based on the data, and present the same. Examples of topics you should know are Probability Theory, Decision Tree Methods, Data Transformation, Linear Sampling, Resampling, Performance Metrics, Multivariate Analysis, P-Value, Statistical Pattern Recognition, Logistic Regression, A/B Testing, etc.

5. Proficiency in Mathematics

Mathematics is a highly desired skill-set. Basic mathematical concepts help in querying, analysis, and pattern identification. You must be well-versed in topics like Linear Algebra, Logarithm, Exponential, Polynomial Functions, Discrete Math, Real and Complex numbers, and everything in between.

6. Data visualization and presentation

Being able to present your insights graphically or in reports is a much-coveted skill for Data Analysis. It does not matter how you share your analyses or on a whiteboard. It can be as simple as graphics on MS Excel or a flow chart on a whiteboard.

7. Business acumen

A good understanding of business problems, domain knowledge of different industries, and what’s going on in the real world helps you in Data Analysis and problem-solving.

8. Strong communication skills

Analytics is also about communication with your team for problem-solving, persuasion of your analysis, and presentation. The ability to communicate through reports and to present your analysis as “here’s what happened” or “here’s what to do” is a much-valued skill in Data Analysis.

9. Strong Microsoft Excel skills

You must have worked with Microsoft Excel in your classroom learning or your everyday computations. Now you can turn your MS Skills to advantage you if you are planning to learn Data Analysis .

10. Familiarity with Programming Languages

Although you may come from any academic background or discipline, basic knowledge in any or all of these programming languages is indispensable:

Java, Scala, Python, SQL, NoSQL, C++, MATLAB, Ruby, to name the most important ones.

Conclusion

So do you have some of these above skills? If yes, then you are ready for a career in Data Analysis . You can begin improving your analytical rigor by identifying some of the areas where you need to get better, say, polishing up your problem-solving skills or practicing Java. Set off on your Data Analysis career growth with these small steps, and carve your analytics career with the right course.