The Saudi Corporate sector is known to reward well to its CEOs. In this article, we have listed down the top 10 highest-paid CEOs of Saudi Arabia in the year 2020.

1 – Al Othaim: Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Othaim topped the list with SAR 6.46 million in 2020. In the year 2019, it was 5.64 million. An increase of 0.82 million was witnessed in one year.

2 – Budget Saudi: On the second number stood, Budget Saudi CEO Fawaz Abdullah Danish, made SAR 6.30 million in 2020 including all the salaries and allowance.

3 – SRGM: Saudi Research and Marketing Group chairman Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Rowaita ranked in the third position on the list with 6.24 million.

4 – Red Sea: Red Sea CEO Tariq Mohammad Telmesani on the fifth number with SR 5.56 million benefits in the year 2020.

5 – SASCO: Riyadh Al Maik of SASCO stood on the sixth number on the list with an annual salary of 4.71 million in 2020.

6 – SISCO: The CEO of SISCO Mohammed Al-Mudarres stands at number 6 with an annual package of SR 4.58 million.

7 – MIS: Ziad Mortaja, the CEO of Al Moammar Information System generates an annual package of 4.09 million.

8 – Yanbu Cement: Ahmed bin Abdu Zugail is also among the highest-paid CEOs of Saudi Arabia with an annual package of SR 4.05 million. Recently, he has resigned from his position at the Yanbu Cement.

9 – SASCO: Sultan Mohamed Alhudaithi, the managing director of SASCO draws an annual salary of SR 3.90 million.

10 – Al-Etihad Insurance: The CEO of Al Etihad Insurance, Hussam Alkannas ranks at number 10 among the highest-paid CEOs of Saudi Arabia with an annual salary of SR 3.86 million.

The list was compiled after measuring the salaries, bonuses, and allowances of the executives in the companies.

