Tabaud app launched to alert about COVID patients

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has taken a unique initiative by launching a mobile application called “Tabaud” to alert you whenever you get into contact with a COVID-19 patient.

How does it work?

The Tabaud application is connected with the database of all coronavirus patients in Saudi Arabia and notifies its users in two cases;

1 – Tabaud application will use the Bluetooth technology to detect nearby smartphones that also operate the app. If a coronavirus patient comes in contact with you, the application will immediately notify you.

2 – The application will keep a record of all the places you visited and the time at which you were there during the past 14 days. In case you met someone who was not diagnosed with COVID-19 at that time but later on tested positive with the virus, the Tabaud application will notify you.

How does if Tabaud sends a notification?

In case you have contact with a coronavirus patient, the Tabaud application will notify you and request you to send the details of your name, Iqama number, phone number, and date of birth to the Ministry of Health database.

Does it need an internet connection?

After downloading the Tabaud app, you do not need an internet connection until you get into contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive. At that time, you need to send your details to the MOH system.

Download Tabaud Application: https://tabaud.sdaia.gov.sa/IndexEn