SR 500,000 for families of health workers died of COVID-19

The Saudi Cabinet lead by King Salman has approved an award of SR 500,000 financial assistance for the family of each health worker who died of coronavirus while serving other COVID-19 patients in Saudi Arabia.

Saudis or Expats?

The financial assistance of SR 500,000 will be provided to both the Saudis and expat health workers.

Government employees or private?

It is also made clear by the government that the financial assistance of SR 500,000 will be awarded to the families of both the government employees as well as private health workers who died of coronavirus while serving other patients.

The move will be applicable from March 02, 2020, when the first infection of a health worker was reported in the Kingdom following the outbreak of the pandemic.

List of Health Workers died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Here is a list of health workers who died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia while treating other COVID-19 patients. The list is based upon media reports which could be incomplete.

1 – Dr. Abdur Rahim: The Bangladeshi doctor, who was a general practitioner at Bin Laden Poly Clinic in Jeddah, died on May 19.

2 – Dr. Ahmed Yahya: The Egyptian orthopedic consultant at King Faisal Medical Complex in Taif passed away on July 8 after contracting COVID-19

3 – Dr. Golam Mostafa: The doctor, who worked at the Agul Health Center in Madinah under the Ministry of Health, died on June 16.

4 – Dr. Anwar Ul Hasan: The general practitioner, who worked at the Badruddin Poly Clinic in Batha, Riyadh, died on June 13.

5 – Dr. Afaq Hossain: The first doctor known to have died from COVID-19, Hossain became infected while treating patients at Safa Al-Madinah Poly Clinic in Madinah.

6 – Dr. Mohammed Sobhi: The Egyptian intensive care specialist at King Faisal Medical Complex in Taif passed away on June 30.

7 – Dr. Naeem Khalid Choudhry: A Pakistani staff member in the general surgery department at Hira General Hospital in Makkah lost his life to COVID-19 on June 4.

8 – Dr. Mohammad Shafiullah (Ranak): The Bangladeshi doctor, who was a consultant in medicine at King Salman Hospital in Riyadh, died on June 19 after contracting COVID-19 while treating patients.

9 – Dr. Yaser Haza’a: The head of the ER department at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah passed away on Aug. 6.

10 – Nujood Al-Khaibari: A 45-year-old Saudi nurse who was working at Ohud Hospital in Madinah contracted the infection and passed away on June 9.