SR 500 fine for the sudden use of car brakes in KSA

The General Administration of Traffic stressed upon the fact that the car Brakes should only be used when needed.

He also said that applying brakes without any use will be counted as a traffic violation that will cause you to pay a fine of SR 500.

The official account of Saudi Traffic stated that the unnecessarily sudden use of brakes is also a traffic violation and you will be fined from SR 300 to SR 500.

It is also worth mentioning that leaving the vehicle on a sloping road without handbrakes is also fined in the range of SR 300 to SR 500. Recommended: List of new traffic fines in Saudi Arabia

