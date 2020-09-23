SR 3,000 fine, 1 year Jail for dropping Saudi National Flag

Saudi Public Prosecution department has warned that anyone showing disrespect by dropping the Saudi National Flag in public would be sentenced to 1-year Jail with SR 3,000 fine.  

Article 20 of the Kingdom’s Flag Law stipulates 1-year Jail with SR 3,000 fine against anyone who drops or destroys or insults the national flag.

HANDBALL/

The Public Prosecution clarified that the same punishment would be applied to anyone who shows disrespect to the national flag of any friendly country out of hatred.

The words written on the flag of Saudi Arabia are لَا إِلٰهَ إِلَّا الله مُحَمَّدٌ رَسُولُ الله “laa ilaaha illallah, Muhammad rasulullah” which translates into a meaning of ‘’There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is Allah’s messenger’’.

1916 8 Unknown Facts about the Meaning of Saudi Arabian Flag 01

The words written on the flag of Saudi Arabia are holy and Islamic hence this flag can never be used as clothes or other items.

Source: Saudi Gazette

For the latest updates, you can join our WhatsApp group.

Steve
Steve has been living in Saudi Arabia since 2013 and writing about Saudi rules, regulations, guides, and procedures since then.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR