SR 2,000 fine for crossing highways by foot

The Saudi traffic police have confirmed that pedestrian crossing highways by foot would be charged with a fine of SR 1,000 to SR 2,000.

In a tweet made by the traffic police, they explained that pedestrians crossing highways endanger their lives, create traffic confusion, and become the cause of traffic accidents.

عبور المشاة للطرق السريعة يُعرض حياتهم للخطر، ويتسبب بإرباك الحركة المرورية مما يزيد احتمالية وقوع الحوادث المرورية#المرور_السعودي#هدفنا_سلامتكم pic.twitter.com/MKcIjI7nAD — المرور السعودي (@eMoroor) August 12, 2020

How to cross highways?

Due to all these issues, it is strongly recommended to use pedestrian bridges to cross highways. However, it is also a fact that there are very limited pedestrian bridges on Saudi roads. For example;

On King Abdul Aziz Road in Jeddah (around 18 km), there is no pedestrian bridge at all and the speed limit for cars is 100 km/h.

On Prince Majed Road in Jeddah (around 10 km), there is only one pedestrian bridge.

The much awaited bridge was opened last week! Pedestrian Bridge on "Sabeen Street" (Prince Majed Street) Opposite to Flamingo Mall in Aziziyah, Jeddah. #Jeddah #JeddahCity #jeddahlife #Aziziyah#سبعين #جدة #العزيزية #مدينة_جدة Posted by Jeddah – Bride of the Red Sea on Saturday, June 6, 2020