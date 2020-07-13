SR 10,000 fine for performing Hajj without permit

The Ministry of Interior has announced the penalties for those who are caught performing Hajj without a permit.

SR 10,000 fine for Hajj without the permit

In a statement made by the Ministry of Interior, it was stated that anyone who violates the instructions for preventing entry to the Holy Places (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit starting from the date of 28/11/1441 until the end of 12/12/1441″ will be fined with SR 10,000.

28/11/1441 = July 19, 2020

12/12/1441 = Aug 2, 2020

In case of a repeat offense, the amount of fine will be doubled.

The police will start its duties in all ways and paths leading to the holy sites to prevent the violations and attempts to enter the holy sites during the specified period without a hajj permit.

مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الداخلية :

تقرر معاقبة كل من يخالف تعليمات منع الدخول إلى المشاعر المقدسة (منى، مزدلفة، عرفات) بلا تصريح بدءً من تاريخ ١٤٤١/١١/٢٨هـ وحتى نهاية اليوم الثاني عشر من ذي الحجة، بغرامة مالية قدرها عشرة آلاف ريال ، وفي حال تكرار المخالفة تتضاعف العقوبة. pic.twitter.com/9nNtfcIA4t — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) July 12, 2020

What happens when someone is caught?

God forbids if someone is caught trying to enter the holy sites during the period mentioned above without a Hajj permit, he is returned back with a warning.

If someone is caught in the holy sites in Makkah without a Hajj permit,

He will be taken to the deportation center for fingerprints scanning. The authorities will impose a fine of SR 10,000. His Iqama will not be renewed. He will be deported after the expiry of his Iqama.

A video from the preceding years show some pilgrims who were caught performing Hajj without Tasreeh. Please don't even think to perform Hajj without the Hajj permit.