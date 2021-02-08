SR 10,000 fine for gathering of 5 or more at homes

The Public prosecution has warned that a fine of up to SR 100,000 will be imposed for the violation of social gathering protocols in Saudi Arabia.

What is the rule?

According to the applicable Saudi rules, the gathering of 5 or more people inside homes or buildings under construction, rest houses, farms, and similar facilities other than their accommodation is not allowed.

How much fine?

The following penalties and fines are imposed for the social gathering of more than 5 people;

SR 100,000 fine on companies.

SR 10,000 fine on Individuals.

Deportation of expats involved.

Who will be fined?

The fine will be imposed on the hosts, guests, people who make arrangements for the gathering. The following 4 groups to be fined;

Who made invitations for the gathering. Who had a role in arranging the illegal gathering. The official of the facility where the gathering was held. All the guests of the gathering.

How to report?

The ministry urged the public to inform it about any illegal gathering by making a call to the toll-free number 999 in all regions of the Kingdom and 991 in the Makkah region.

#النيابة_العامة

تُحظر أي تجمعات عُمّالية داخل المنازل أو المباني التي تحت الإنشاء، أو الاستراحات أو المزارع ونحوها، خلاف مساكنهم تتكون من (٥) أشخاص فأكثر في حيز واحد ومحدد، ولا تربطهم علاقة سكنية واحدة، وتكرار مخالفة هذا الشأن يوجب المُساءلة الجزائية المشددة. pic.twitter.com/vhIWpQaWJw — ا لـ ـنـ ـيـ ـا بـ ـة ا لـ ـعـ ـا مـ ـة (@bip_ksa) February 6, 2021